JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $138.79 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $138,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $71.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

