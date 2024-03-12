Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Trading Up 1.3%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Kenmare Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

