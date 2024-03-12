Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Keysight Technologies worth $57,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,358 shares of company stock worth $7,864,743 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

