Kopin (KOPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.