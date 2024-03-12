KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Up 3%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 2,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.96% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

