Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYTX) Quiet Period To End on March 19th

Kyverna Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. Kyverna Therapeutics had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $319,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KYTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

