Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LBBBU) Shares Down 28.6%

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 14,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 3,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $151,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000.

About Lakeshore Acquisition II

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

