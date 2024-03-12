Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 127,885 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 60,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

