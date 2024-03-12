Lancashire’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.25) target price on the stock.

Get Lancashire alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.19) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.25) to GBX 825 ($10.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 738.33 ($9.46).

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRE

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire Announces Dividend

LRE stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 622.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 608.88. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($8.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,546.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.