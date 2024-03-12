Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 24,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 28,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

