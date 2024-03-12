Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 26,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 20,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.