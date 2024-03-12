Legal & General Group Plc Buys 56,402 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

