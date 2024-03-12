Legal & General Group Plc Has $40.69 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of V.F. worth $40,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.