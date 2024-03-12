Legal & General Group Plc Has $43.89 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of Aramark worth $43,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $71,600,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMK opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

