Legal & General Group Plc Has $44.42 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.38% of BILL worth $44,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61, a PEG ratio of 193.54 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

