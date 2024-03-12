Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,598 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Entegris worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.