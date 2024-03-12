Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,250 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.35% of AECOM worth $40,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.