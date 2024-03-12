Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 264% compared to the average volume of 1,970 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775,050 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 29.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $688.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

