Lido Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 585,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,429,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

