Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,737 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

