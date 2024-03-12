Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Up 3%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.78 ($0.04). Approximately 1,605,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 661,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The firm has a market cap of £9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00 and a beta of -1.08.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

