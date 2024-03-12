Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.