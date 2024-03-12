London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 4,563 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.48), for a total transaction of £421,940.61 ($540,602.96).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,318 ($119.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,142 ($91.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,438 ($120.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,003.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,711.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7,700.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 9,504.13%.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($128.12) to £104 ($133.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($130.69) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($128.12) to £105 ($134.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £100.44 ($128.69).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

