Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading Up 1.6%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.66). Approximately 2,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lords Group Trading from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.96.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

