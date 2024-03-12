LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of LPL Financial worth $59,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial stock opened at $264.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

