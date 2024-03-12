Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Antoine Forterre Sells 75,484 Shares of Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.19), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($240,813.79).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.11. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.70 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,666.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.14) to GBX 318 ($4.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.04) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297.67 ($3.81).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

