Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Antoine Forterre Sells 75,484 Shares of Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.19), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($240,813.79).
Man Group Stock Performance
Shares of EMG opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.11. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.70 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Man Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,666.67%.
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
