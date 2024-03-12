Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

