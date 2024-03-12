Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 73,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

