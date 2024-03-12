MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s (NASDAQ:MDBH) Lock-Up Period To End on March 19th

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its IPO on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MDB Capital Price Performance

Shares of MDBH opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40. MDB Capital has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDBH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MDB Capital during the third quarter worth $173,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MDB Capital during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

