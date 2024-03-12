Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.00. 37,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 80,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 10.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Medicine Man Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.