Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.73% of Medpace worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,312,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $403.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.23. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,668,496. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

