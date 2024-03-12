Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 366,031 shares during the period. Aragon Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 610,006 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 482,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

