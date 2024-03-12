Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Trading of Metal Sky Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

