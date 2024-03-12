MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.