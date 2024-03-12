Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 8th Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.