Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.