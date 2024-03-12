MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Up 0.5%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 267,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,017,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

MMTec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MMTec in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MMTec in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MMTec in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

