monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) versus Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Critical Survey

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

monday.com has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares monday.com and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $729.70 million 14.36 -$1.88 million ($0.07) -3,100.99 Motorsport Games $10.32 million 0.73 -$35.99 million ($10.80) -0.20

Profitability

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares monday.com and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -0.26% -0.43% -0.27% Motorsport Games -242.86% -413.29% -107.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for monday.com and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 12 0 2.86 Motorsport Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $223.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given monday.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Summary

monday.com beats Motorsport Games on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, and software development verticals; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

