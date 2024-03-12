Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 48,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

