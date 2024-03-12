Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading 0% Higher

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

