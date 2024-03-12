Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Shares Up 2.9%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. 308,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 391,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Movella in the first quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Movella during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Movella during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Movella during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Movella during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

