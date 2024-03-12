MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.64. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

