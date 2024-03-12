Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MWA opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

