Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.82. 31,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 216,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Labs by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

