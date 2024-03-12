National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $11.43. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 49,921 shares.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
