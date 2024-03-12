National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of National Grid worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 85,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.