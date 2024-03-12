Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.44. 4,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

