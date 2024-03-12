Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Trading Up 0.2%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.52. 731,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 275,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.48.

NBLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.93.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.92 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

