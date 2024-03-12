New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading 2.8% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.83. 275,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 114,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

