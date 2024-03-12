New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.90. 5,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

